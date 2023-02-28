Around 100 students rushed to Sulu hospital due to suspected food poisoning

Around 100 persons, mostly students, were rushed to different hospitals in Sulu due to reported food poisoning during an event at a military camp on Saturday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, chief of Army Public Affairs, said the incident occurred after soldiers from the 8th Field Artillery Battalion (8th FAB) of the Army Artillery Regiment served ‘ginataan’ or coconut milk based snacks to the attendees of the 35th joint Boys and Girls Scouts of the Philippines Institutional Camp at Camp Bud Datu, Barangay Tagbak, Indanan around 3 pm.

Trinidad said the victims include 78 students and 22 adults, including a soldier of 8th FAB and Girls Scout Executive Helen Hajan.

He said the victims experienced nausea, stomach ache, and fainting after consuming the food.

Based on initial reports, all patients were immediately brought to Sanitarium Hospital, Integrated Provincial Health Office, and Camp Bautista Station Hospital to receive proper medical attention.

"The troops of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade and 8th FAB have been constantly monitoring the status of the civilians in the hospitals and assisted in catering their hospital needs," Trinidad said.

The latest report shows that "88 patients were already discharged and were brought back to their families while 12 students are still admitted in Sanitarium Hospital" for further medical attention.

"The remaining patients are in stable condition and will be under observation but will be expected to be discharged within the day," he said.

Trinidad said the food samples were sent to the Integrated Provincial Health Office on the same day for immediate examination. "However, IPHO intends to send the food samples to Zamboanga City for further tests," he said. Robina Asido/DMS