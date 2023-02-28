Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar to visit Philippines Wednesday
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit the Philippines on Wednesday.
It will be a one-day official visit where Anwar and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will discuss strengthening bilateral relations.
This will be Anwar's first visit to the Philippines as prime minister. He was elected premier on November 24, 2022.
On March 2, the Malaysian prime minister is scheduled to speak at the University of the Philippines. DMS