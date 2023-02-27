Marcos extends ''hand of reconciliation'' on EDSA People Power Revolution ceremony anniversary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr offered his ''hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society.''

This was Marcos' message during the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution ceremonies on Saturday.

''As we look back to a time in our history that divided the Filipino people, I am one with the nation in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united as a nation,'' Marcos said in his message.

President Ferdinand Marcos Sr, his family and business associates left the Philippines on Feb. 25, 1986 in the wake of a Church-backed bloodless coup.

The first commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution under the administration of Marcos Jr. was marked by a wreath-laying ceremony led by Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina Belmonte, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the police and military plus other groups at the EDSA People Power Monument.

Marcos Jr. sent a wreath. White doves were released during the program.

Attendance in the ceremonies peaked at 1,400, said police compared to the claim of Bayan secretary general Renato Reyes' claim of 3,000.

According to Sister Mary John Mananzan, 85, former president of St. Scholastica's College, celebrating the EDSA People Power is obligatory whoever the president, and needs to be celebrated because it's in the law.

She said many people attended when it was held before the COVID-19 pandemic. ''Maybe Bongbong Marcos is the president, so he has more allies so they not will come here, isn't it? And also due to the pandemic because people are not comfortable with close contact,'' she added.

Capt. Johanna Lavarias, spokesperson of the Quezon City Police District, said around 200 members of Akbayan, Liberal Party, Akbayan Youth and other groups held their own program at the EDSA Shrine.

The programs of the two groups ended peacefully. Eric Acidre/DMS