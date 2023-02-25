「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P4,050
$100=P5475

2月25日のまにら新聞から

Magnitude 6.6 quake shakes Davao Occidental

［ 98 words｜2023.2.25｜英字 (English) ］

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the province of Davao Occidental on Friday morning.

The epicenter of the offshore quake was monitored at 377km Southeast of Sarangani Island around 4:02 am.

The tremor that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 114 kilometers.

There was no damage and aftershock expected while instrumental intensity number two was recorded in Glan and Kiamba in Sarangani, and Tupi in South Cotabato.

Intensity one was also monitored over the areas of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maitum and Malapatan in Sarangani; and in Koronadal City and General Santos City in South Cotabato. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2023年2月25日 次の記事2023年2月25日