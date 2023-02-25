Magnitude 6.6 quake shakes Davao Occidental

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the province of Davao Occidental on Friday morning.

The epicenter of the offshore quake was monitored at 377km Southeast of Sarangani Island around 4:02 am.

The tremor that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 114 kilometers.

There was no damage and aftershock expected while instrumental intensity number two was recorded in Glan and Kiamba in Sarangani, and Tupi in South Cotabato.

Intensity one was also monitored over the areas of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maitum and Malapatan in Sarangani; and in Koronadal City and General Santos City in South Cotabato. Robina Asido/DMS