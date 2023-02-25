Suspect in killing of New Zealand tourist surrenders to police

After police placed a P500,000 bounty for his arrest, the man who allegedly shot dead a tourist from New Zealand in Makati surrendered to cops in Pasig City yesterday.

John Mar Manalo, 25, was fetched by lawmen led by Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft along Hill Crest Drive in Barangay Oranbo at around 1:11 a.m.

He was put under police custody through a warrant of arrest issued by a court in Malolos City, Bulacan for robbery.

Police are looking for Manalo's alleged cohort who was the one driving

a getaway motorcycle.

Kraft said Manalo surrendered as he wanted to clear himself of any involvement in the death of 34-year-old Nicholas Petery Stacey, the New Zealander tourist who was killed in a robbery in Barangay Palanan on Sunday.

Manalo was tagged by witnesses, including Stacey's girlfriend, as the person who shot the tourist.

But Manalo said he could not have done it as he claimed he was asleep at his house. He added he has witnesses to prove it. DMS