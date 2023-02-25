Mitsubishi to introduce new auto models in Philippines this year

By Robina Asido

Mitsubishi Motor Corp. president and chief executive officer Takao Kato said the company is planning to introduce new models in the Philippines as it marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their office in the country on Friday.

Kato disclosed this in an interview with reporters during the anniversary celebration of Mitsubishi Motor Philippines Corp. (MMPC) held in their manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

"We definitely want to introduce another new model to this MMPC manufacturing plant. That is my plan," he said.

Kato did not provide other details about the new Mitsubishi model but he noted that this will be decided this year.

"I have not decided yet but not only (the) Expander (model) but now we have a lot of plans to introduce (a) new model and definitely, and some of those new model will come to the MMPC manufacturing plant. So I'm not decided yet. Probably in the next couple of months, I'd like to decide," he said.

As the MMPC celebrates its six decade of operation in the country, Kato noted how the company supported and never left the Philippines despite the crisis and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

"The success of our company depends on its people and I'm very much proud of this major milestone we have achieved with you. As we are aware, the Philippines have always and will be one of the most important market for Mitsubishi Motors," he said.

"I am proud that MMPC is the only car manufacturer which has never left the country even during the economic crisis and contributed to the economic development of this country," he added.

Kato also mentioned that in his last meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. he requested the extension of Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program for Mitsubishi as he stressed the the "terrible" effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in its business activity.

"Last time I had meeting with President Marcos, I requested to extend our CARS program because during COVID-19, frankly speaking, we cannot operate... very well because everybody knew (the) pandemic was terrible and economic activity was almost stopped," he said.

"I think the President is very positive. He agreed with my opinion and he agreed that during the pandemic as I told you the economic activity almost stop. I think that he is very positive about it," he added.

Kato said the CARS program extension he asked is for another three to five more years.

The six-year CARS program which begin in 2017 is set to expire this month.

Under the program, MMPC intends to invest over P 4.3 billion to manufacture 100,000 vehicles in the country within six years. DMS