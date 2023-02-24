More than half of respondents say spirit of EDSA People Power Revolution lives : SWS survey

More than half say the sirit of 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution is alive, a Social Weather Station (SWS) survey showed Thursday.

According to the poll, 62 percent of adult Filipinos surveyed in December 2022 think the spirit of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution lives, while 37 percent think it is not alive.

Of this, 22 think it is “definitely alive”, 41 percent think it is “somewhat alive”, 21 percent think it is “somewhat not alive” and 17 percent think it is “definitely not alive”.

Meanwhile, 57 percent of Filipinos believe it is still important to commemorate the event while 42 percent think it is not important anymore.

Among the people asked about the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution’s importance, 23 percent think it is “definitely still important”, 34 percent think it is” somewhat still important”, 22 percent think it is “somewhat not important anymore”, 21 percent think it is “definitely not important anymore”.

Asked on how many of the promises of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution were fulfilled, five percent said all or nearly all, 19 percent said most, 47 percent said a few, and 28 percent said none or almost none.

The survey was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2022 and polled 1,200 adults nationwide. Jaspearl Tan/DMS