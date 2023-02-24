Foreign investments registered with BSP, through Authorized Agent Banks yield net inflows in January
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), through AABs (authorized agent banks), in January recorded net inflows of $292 million, an improvement of $199 million from the $93 million net inflows recorded in December 2022.
This resulted from the $1.0 billion gross inflows and$712 million gross outflows for the month.
The $1.0 billion registered investments in January reflected a decrease of 8.1 percent (or by $88 million) compared to the $1.1 billion registered in December 2022.
Majority of investments (or 62.8 percent) registered were in PSE-listed securities (investments mainly in banks, holding firms, property, food, beverage & tobacco, and electricity, energy, power & water).
The remaining went to investments in Peso government securities (37.2 percent) and in other instruments (less than 1 percent). Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, Luxembourg and Hong Kong, with combined share to total at 83.8 percent.
The $712 million gross outflows for the month were lower by 28.8 percent (or by $287 million) than the $999 million recorded in December 2022. The US received 69.4 percent of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in January increased by 37.3 percent (or by $272 million) from the $731 million recorded in January 2022, while gross outflows is slightly lower by 0.7 percent (or by $5 million) than the outflows recorded for the same period last year ($717 million).
The $292 million net inflows in January is about 20 times larger compared to the $15 million net inflows recorded in January 2022. BSP