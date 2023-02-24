Philippines, Australia looking how to ''pursue joint maritime patrol in the South China Sea''

The Philippines and Australia are looking at ways to "pursue joint maritime patrol in the South China Sea", Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles said.

This was mentioned by Marles in a joint press briefing with Senior Undersecretary and Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday.

As he agreed for the possible resumption of joint patrols, Galvez noted that Australia is one of the first who joined the Philippines in a joint patrol.

"If you remember that during the time that I'm still a WesMinCom Commander, we have a joint patrol at the Celebes and Sulu Sea and it really contributes to the security and the ano, the coming up of the trilateral defense cooperation with Indonesia and Malaysia," he said.

"We have the experience and we can do it again, the joint patrols that we have done can also be given attention by both countries," he added.

After his meeting with Galvez, Marles also visited the headquarters of the Philippine Army's 6th Infantry Division at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao with AFP Chief of Staff, General Andres Centino on Thursday. It is where the Armed Forces of the Philippines ? Australian Defence Force (AFP-ADF) Training Site is located.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, AFP WesMinCom commander, said during his visit, Marles "observed the training program being implemented by the Australian Army in tandem with the Philippine Army."

"The intention is to really learn from each other, for both armies, learning how to get along, mga technical skills in urban warfare and casualty care," he said.

Col. Jorry Baclor, AFP public affairs chief said "the engagement with the 6ID troops is part of the three-day visit of (Marles) to the Philippines, which aims to increase the Australian-Philippine partnership and deepen defense relations between the two countries." Robina Asido/DMS