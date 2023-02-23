PCG monitors presence of at least Chinese vessels in vicinity of Ayungin and Sabina shoals

Despite a diplomatic protest filed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored the presence of at least 30 Chinese vessels in vicinity of Ayungin and Sabina shoals within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone.

According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) the PCG conducts Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) flights over Ayungin and Sabina Shoals on Tuesday.

"While over Sabina Shoal , PCG Cessna Caravan 2081 observed at least 26 suspected Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels anchored in and around the vicinity of the shoal," it said.

After receiving inaudible radio challenges, both in English and Chinese, from Chinese Coast Guard (CCG-5304) while approaching the airspace over Sabina Shoal, the PCG Cessna Caravan 2081 also "issued its own radio challenge emphasizing that it is conducting MDA flight within airspace over the Philippine EEZ and directing CCG-5304 to leave the area immediately."

As the PCG Cessna plane approached 10 nautical miles off Ayungin Shoal, the PCG also spotted four suspected Chinese Maritime Militia vessels anchored inside shoal and the CCG-5304 that maintained a constant close distance of not more than one nautical mile from BRP Sierra Madre.

The NTF - WPS also stressed that throughout MDA flight, the PCG plane continued to issue radio challenges to both CCG vessels and suspected CMM vessels in the area in and around Ayungin and Sabina shoals.

"Suspected CMM vessels were directed to immediately depart the Philippine EEZ and were warned that they were not authorized to loiter nor swarm these shoals," it said.

"PCG pilots also relayed to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel stationed onboard BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) inside Ayungin Shoal its patrol data and observations, assuring them of the PCG's steadfast support and ever ready assistance," the NTF-WPS added.

It also noted that "the presence of CCG vessels in Ayungin and Sabina Shoals was further confirmed by their Automatic Identification System (AIS) signatures."

"AIS data processed by the PCG indicated that while CCG 5205 - the vessel that harassed BRP Malapascua with weapons grade laser - had on February 8, 2023 departed the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) en route to Hainan, China another CCG vessel, CCG-5304, continued to maintain presence in Ayungin Shoal to date."

Despite existing challenges, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu has directed an increase in the operational tempo of both maritime patrols and MDA flights of PCG assets in the West Philippine Sea in support to the president's message of the president "not allow Philippine sovereignty and rights to be trampled upon within our territory and EEZ." Robina Asido/DMS