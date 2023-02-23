Judge resets initial presentation of evidence for two Japanese accused bringing undeclared money

A judge reset the initial presentation of evidence for two Japanese nationals who were accused of bringing an undeclared amount of more than 100 million yen into the country.

The accused and their lawyer Mikaelo Reyes, were absent for the presentation of evidence on Wednesday "despite notice", according to the minutes of the trial at Pasay Regional Trial Court branch 118.

Two people from the Bangko Sentral ng a Pilipinas (BSP) and three from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) attended the hearing.

Michael Fonancier and Gilbert Santos represented the general counsel and legal services of the BSP.

Collection Division Assistant Chief Gaylord Hilaro Ventura and Customs operations officers Marvin Mendoza and Alejandro Trespeces III represented the BOC.

Presiding Judge Rowena Nieves Tan scheduled the next hearing for March 8 at 8:30 am. Jaspearl Tan/DMS