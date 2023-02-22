UNFPA says Philippines losing P33 billion a year due to teen pregnancy

TACLOBAN CITY - Thirty-three billion pesos of potential income are being lost by the Philippines every year due to teenage pregnancy, an official of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said.

In a press conference held here, UNFPA Country Representative Leila Joudane Monday said: "We conducted a study, and we know that the Philippines is estimated to lose P33 billion per year due to loss of opportunities from early pregnancy and adolescent pregnancy."

"We can see how this affects the whole cycle of poverty and development (in the Philippines)," she added.

Teenage girls who get pregnant and unable to finish high school, can lose potential income of up to P83,000 per year.

"Adolescents, when they get pregnant, they drop out of school. So, when they drop out of school, they have less chance to become active and productive members of society," she said.

"It affects the development, affects the health of the adolescent girl, and also her potential future will be affected as well," added Joudane.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the study shows that teenage pregnancy has a long term effect to those who had early childbirth.

"Adolescent pregnancy is also an important social issue. It often results in poor lifelong social and economic outcomes for both the adolescent mother and her child," she said.

"The poor outcomes also extend to their children, who are also more likely to have poor nutrition and education outcomes," added Vergeire. DMS