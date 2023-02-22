CAAP identifies plane wreck in Albay as missing Cessna

After several attempts to reach the crash site amid weather disturbances, the CAAP Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB), that is part of the search and rescue (SAR) operations for the search of the Cessna 340 aircraft (RP-C2080), has positively identified the aircraft's wreckage.

This was announced by the CAAP late Tuesday.

The wreckage site is located at the west side slope of Mayon Volcano at the elevation of 3500-4000 ft. The wreckage was identified using a high resolution camera.

The condition of the crew and passengers are not yet known as the exact site has not yet been reached by the search and rescue team due to bad weather.

Earlier today, the team launched three attempts which failed to reach the wreckage site due to intensified winds in the area. The SAR team utilized a Philippine Air Force (PAF) Black Hawk helicopter and a Philippine Navy AW109 aircraft in the operations.

Per the CAAP Aviation Records Management Division (ARMD) database, Textron Aviation (formerly Cessna) has 151 actively registered aircraft with CAAP.

The missing Cessna aircraft, which is operated by the Energy Development Corp. (EDC), is compliant with CAAP's airworthiness certification. DOTr