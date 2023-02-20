Six, including Aparri vice mayor, killed in Nueva Vizcaya ambush

Six persons, one of whom is Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, were ambushed Sunday in Barangay Beretbet, Bagbag, Nueva Vizcaya.

Major Oscar Abrogena, Bagabag police chief, told dzBB said :'' Yes, he is the one'', referring to Alameda.

He said four died on the spot, including the vice mayor, and the two later.

The gunmen were said to be wearing police uniforms and set up a checkpoint using an elementary school’s motorists barricade on the highway at Sitio Kinacao in Barangay Beretbet.

They waited for Alameda's vehicle at Sitio Kinacao in Barangay Beretbet around 8:45 am and fired at the Hyundai Starex van. Abrogena said the vehicle was headed for Manila.

Abrogena said they are looking at six suspects, who fled in a Mitsubishi Adventure van, citing witnesses. DMS