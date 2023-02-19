Lanao del Sur gov. out of danger, PNP cancels permits to carry guns outside homes

The brother of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr said he is out of danger after surgery to remove a bullet following an ambush where three policemen were killed on Friday.

''He's out of danger,'' said Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong in an interview at dzBB.

''The gunshot wound was quite deep and it was fortunate that his gunshot wound was not fatal,'' added Adiong.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the three policemen were killed in the ambush at 3:38 pm in Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

''It's very unfortunate that there were 3 PNP personnel who were killed in that

incident and the follow-up operation of our PNP with the Armed Forces of the Philippines is ongoing,'' said Azurin in an ambush interview in Baguio City.

Azurin told reporters that the permit to carry firearms outside residence are suspended in Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and 63 barangays under North Cotabato which are under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

''First of all, there are crime incidents (in these areas). They are saying it is rido but whatever is the motive of the crimes that are being perpetrated in that area, I think we need to impose a stricter gun ban in these areas to contain the escalating shooting incident,'' said Azurin. DMS