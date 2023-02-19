Cessna plane missing in Bicol: report

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said they have lost communication with a Cessna plane with four people on board which left Bicol, dzBB reported Saturday.

The radio station said the Army, Bureau of Fire Protection and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office are doing search and rescue operation in parts of Camalig, Albay where authorities' last contact with the plane, which had tail number RT-C2080 was at 6:46am.

The Cessna plane left the Bicol International Airport in Daraga at 6:43 am and was supposed to arrive in Manila on 7:53 am.

Cedric Daep, director of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, told dzBB that rain has been making search and rescue efforts difficult.

''We have not been able to produce a positive result because we have not gotten flight details although we got the last time there had been contact with the airplane,'' said Daep.

As of 8:33 pm, the Office of Civil Defense said orange rainfall warning has been raised over Albay. This means strong rains, floods and landslides are possible, it added.

Daep said windy conditions make it tough for them to launch drones. DMS