PNR working out other mode of transport with LTFRB for passengers to be affected by temporary closure

The management of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) is coordinating with the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for an alternative mode of transportation for passengers who will be affected by its five-year closure.

"Before we stop the operation, we will provide two months advance notice to the public for them to prepare. Presently, we are in consultation with the LTFRB for the alternative transportation for the affected passengers," PNR general manager Jeremy Regino said in a radio interview Friday.

"The LTFRB may open new special bus lanes for our passengers and jeepney routes. We are doing this, we are in consultation with the LGU's so that we will be able to fix the alternative transportation," he said.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the PNR operation from Alabang to Calamba will close in May while the Tutuban to Alabang service will stop in October.

"The contract for the new rails of Alabang to Calamba was signed last October, November of the previous year. Therefore, the removal of the rails will start in the third quarter of this year so because of those programs we expect to stop the operation by May," he said.

"Now the contract of Manila to Alabang will be awarded next month, there are six months of preparation and then in October we will stop the operation from Alabang to Tutuban," he added.

Chavez told a House committee on Thursday it would take five years for the PNR to resume operations.

At least 30,000 passengers of PNR stations Tutuban to Alabang and more than 2,000 passengers of Alabang to Calamba will be affected by the closure. Robina Asido/DMS