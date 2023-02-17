AFP says Chinese envoy visit scheduled before the Ayungin incident

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian visited the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon.

Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP public affairs office chief said during the visit, Huang paid his courtesy call to the Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSAFP), General Andres Centino in "an activity that has long been scheduled."

Aguilar said Huang and Centino discussed exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Philippine military.

"The discussion focused on military to military exchange and cooperation that will promote peace and stability in the region," he said.

"It was a cordial and constructive meeting between the Ambassador and the CSAFP ( chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines)," he added.

The envoy's visit came after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. summoned Huang on Tuesday after the Chinese Coast Guard pointed a military-grade laser at the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Malapascua near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

BRP Malapascua was supporting a resupply mission to the crew of a grounded ship in the shoal.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had sent a diplomatic protest to China over the incident.

In a Facebook post, Huang said he had a “cordial and constructive meeting” with Centino during his visit to Camp Aguinaldo.

PCG said that the laser caused temporary blindness to their crew on the vessel.

China previously rejected claims that it pointed a laser at the PCG vessel, saying that the Philippines’ allegation “did not reflect the truth”.

In a press conference Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said they used a hand-held greenlight pointer to “signal directions and ensure navigation safety”.

"We need to highlight the fact that the China Coast Guard ship did not direct lasers at the Philippine crew, and the hand-held equipment does not inflict damage on anything or anyone on the vessel," Wang said. Robina Asido-Jaspearl Tan/DMS