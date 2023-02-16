Marcos says 'very good' satisfaction rating 'encouraging'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday described as "encouraging" the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that showed three out of four adult Filipinos are satisfied with his performance.

"I don't really look at surveys kasi… But it’s always encouraging to know that naunawaan ng tao ‘yung aming ginagawa,” Marcos said in an interview.

"So we will just keep going and keep everybody informed kung ano' yung aming ginagawa," the President added.

The results of the latest SWS poll showed 75 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the chief executive's performance, while 7 percent are dissatisfied.

The survey, conducted last December 10-14, 2022, showed another 18 percent are undecided.

According to SWS, compared to October 2022, the gross satisfaction with Marcos rose from 71 percent, gross undecided fell from 21 percent, and gross dissatisfaction hardly moved from 8 percent.

Marcos' net satisfaction was highest in Mindanao at an excellent +72, followed by very good levels in Balance Luzon at +68, the Visayas at +67, and Metro Manila at +65.

The SWS poll used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, 300 each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Presidential News Desk