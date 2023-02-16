Durante, colonel and other soldiers will face court martial: Army

Former Presidential Security Group (PCG) commander Brig. Gen Jesus Durante and his deputy commander will face charges for violation of Articles of War 96 and 97 in the general court martial for their alleged involvement in the killing of a model and businesswoman in Davao City last December.

"The pretrial investigation is still ongoing and we have already given a copy of the charges to both Gen. Durante and Col. (Michael) Licyayo and they have given their counter affidavits already," Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our provost marshal and our judge advocate are now studying the affidavits of these two respondents," he added.

Brawner did not say when the general court martial will be held. Durante was relieved as commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade.

Brawner said the charges include Articles of War No. 96 or the "conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman" and the Articles of War No.97 or the "conduct prejudicial to good order and military discipline".

"Basically these are the Articles of War 96 and 97 but there might be other charges also not just against these two officers but also against the enlisted personnel," he said.

"We are still in the phase where we are conducting the initial investigation or pretrial investigation," he added.

A total of seven soldiers including Durante and Licyayo plus three others were charged with murder, theft and obstruction of justice were filed by police due to their alleged involvement in the murder of Yvonnette Chua Plaza on December 28, 2022. Robina Asido/DMS