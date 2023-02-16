Brawner assures choppers from Japan won't be used for combat

By Robina Asido

Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. assures that the helicopters that will be donated by Japan to the Philippine Army (PA) will not be used for combat operations.

This was emphasized by the Army commanding general in a media interview on Wednesday as part of the month-long celebration of the 126th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army.

"We assured them that in case this will go on, or Japan will go on with the grant of helicopters to the Philippine Army, we assure them that it will not be used for combat. Instead they will be used for supplying our troops for air evacuation of our wounded troops and similar non combat activities," he said.

"So we are hoping that this will push through," he added.

In December 2022, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) pledged to transfer UH-1J utility helicopters to the Philippine Army through a government grant.

This was announced by the JASDF at a bilateral meeting between the two armies during the first-ever Japan-Philippine-US Trilateral Key Leaders’ Engagement at Camp Asaka, Tokyo on December 11.

Brawner noted that "nothing has been finalized yet but at least there is hope for the Philippine Army to get these platforms".

He did not say how many helicopters were pledged by Japan but he stressed that the Philippine Army is "requesting for more than one."

Brawner said the helicopters that will be donated to the Philippine Army are the units that will be decommissioned from JGSDF service.

"We understand yes these are the helicopters that will be retired from service in the JGSDF but these are still usable aircraft in fact they are very much reliable aircraft but I think there will be an upgrade for the JGSDF," he said. DMS