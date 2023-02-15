Marcos' net satisfaction rating up to 68% in December from 63% in October: SWS

Net satisfaction rating of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr rose from 63 percent in October to 68 percent in December, Social Weather Stations (SWS) said in its survey on Tuesday.

''This is five points up from the very good +63 in October,'' said SWS.

The SWS survey was done December 10-14, 2022.

Marcos’ net satisfaction was highest in Mindanao at an excellent +72, followed by very good levels in Balance Luzon at +68, Visayas at +67, and Metro Manila at +65.

Compared to October 2022, net satisfaction with Marcos did not change from +72 in Mindanao and +65 in Metro Manila. However, it rose by 11 points from +56 in the Visayas and by 8 points from +60 in Balance Luzon.

By locale, net satisfaction with Marcos was higher in rural areas at an excellent +74 than in urban areas at a very good +62.

Compared to October 2022, Marcos’ net satisfaction rose by 13 points from +61 in rural areas. It barely moved from +65 in urban areas.

Marcos’ net satisfaction rating was an excellent +70 among men and a very good +66 among women.

Compared to October 2022, net satisfaction with Marcos rose by 7 points from +63 among men, while it rose by 4 points among women.

Marcos' net satisfaction was a very good +68 among the 18-24-year-olds, an excellent +73 among the 25-34-year-olds, an excellent +71 among the 35-44-year-olds, a very good +68 among the 45-54-year-olds, and a very good +64 among those 55 years old and older.

Marcos’ net satisfaction rating was an excellent +73 among those who either had no formal education or some elementary education, a very good +64 among those who either finished elementary or had some high school education, an excellent +72 among those who either finished junior high school, had some vocational schooling, had some senior high school, finished senior high school, completed vocational school, or attended some college, and a very good +55 among those who either graduated from college or took post-graduate studies. SWS