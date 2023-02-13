Five soldiers die, one injured, in shooting incident in military camp

Five soldiers died while one was injured in a shooting incident inside a military camp in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday morning, the Philippine Army said Sunday.

Maj. Francisco Garello, spokesman of the 4th Infantry Division, said in a statement the suspect, a private, shot his fellow soldiers at the compound of the Service Support Battalion in Camp Evangelista while they were sleeping at 1:11 am.

Garello said four Service Support Battalion personnel perished. Garello added the suspect ''barged into another room wherein he was shot by one of the two Service Support Battalion acting in self-defense.''

He said the soldiers' families had been informed.

Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the AFP ''is saddened by the unfortunate incident.''

Garello said the 4th Infantry Division created a Board of Inquiry to coordinate with the police to speed up the investigation. Jaspearl Tan/DMS