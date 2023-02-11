Two Filipinos confirmed dead in Turkey quake

Two Filipinos, who were earlier reported missing in Turkey's massive earthquake last week, died, the Philippine Embassy in Ankara said Friday.

"It is with deepest regret that the Embassy must inform the public of the passing of two Filipinos, both earlier reported to be missing in Antakya. The Embassy and Consulate General express their deepest condolences and are in coordination with the victims' families in both the Philippines and Turkiye," it stated.

"We reiterate that we deeply value the contribution of our Filipino coordinators in Adana, Hatay and Gaziantep. Through partnership established over the years we were able to assist and coordinate with the evacuees and victims," it added.

In his Twitter page, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced ''with deep regret ''of the passing of two Filipinos in the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake.''

The Philippine Embassy continues to work tirelessly to verify any and all information on Filipinos affected by the quake," said Marcos, who is presently in Japan for an official state visit.

The Embassy also expressed appreciation for the arrival of the Philippine contingents in Istanbul airport on Thursday.

"The Embassy appreciates the urgent arrival of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent Team, who were welcomed by the Consulate General in Istanbul at the airport," it stated.

"Through the leadership and guidance of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), we pray local and international search-and-rescue teams can reach those that can yet be saved," it added.

On Friday, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said "the Philippine contingent remains dedicated, and ready for their mission to help the People of Turkiye and all the victims of this tragic earthquake, despite of all the challenges they met since they left the Philippines and the harsh and extreme weather they will experience."

"Our team is well coordinated with the Turkish government and with our embassy officials. This strong coordination facilitated the smooth arrival and operations in the designated area , thereby ensuring the adherence to international standards," he said. Robina Asido/DMS