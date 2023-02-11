Philippines, Japan strengthen defense cooperation

TOKYO -- Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., Officer-in-Charge, Department of National Defense, met with Japan's Minister of Defense Hamada Yasukazu at the sidelines of the state visit to Japan of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The two defense officials acknowledged the substantial progress of bilateral defense cooperation, especially on the recent signing of the Terms of Reference (TOR) concerning Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Activities between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

Both sides looked forward to the full implementation of the TOR in enhancing interoperability and capacities the AFP and the JSDF on disaster response.

Galvez also took the opportunity to express appreciation to Japan for its provision of training, and search and rescue (SAR) equipment for the 525th Engineering Combat Battalion of the Philippine Army (PA).

The same engineering combat battalion is part of the Philippine Humanitarian Team to Turkiye in light of the recent earthquake.

Meanwhile, Hamada discussed Japan's new National Security Strategy, which was recently published in December 2022 that aims to reinforce Japan's defense capabilities, including counterstrike capabilities.

Galvez expressed appreciation for Japan's transparency on its new defense policies, and conveyed that the Philippines will continue to work with Japan in ensuring a peaceful, stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Both ministers also exchanged views on regional security developments, and discussed various areas of cooperation through bilateral, minilateral, and multilateral platforms.

The meeting concluded with the two countries looking forward to substantial defense engagements in the future, such as a possible reciprocal visit of Japan's Defense Minister in the Philippines, as well as the Philippines' hosting of the 2nd Foreign and Defense Ministerial (2+2) Meeting. DND