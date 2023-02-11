Marcos assures Japanese investors of PH’s robust macro-economy, liberal biz policy, infra dev’t

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday wooed top Japanese business leaders to invest more in the Philippines with the promise of a strong macro-economy, liberal business policy and massive infrastructure development agenda.

During his speech at the Philippine Business Opportunities Forum, Marcos said the country has been “remarkable” in its recovery from the economic slump brought by the global pandemic, citing its gross domestic product growth from 5.7 percent in 2021 to 7.6 percent last year.

“This growth ? which exceeded expectations and our targets ? was broad-based, reflecting high government spending and robust domestic demand driven by household consumption and private investments,” the chief executive said.

Marcos also noted that inflation has remained “manageable,” citing the December 15 forecast of the central bank that 4.5 percent inflation rate this year will further go down to 2.8 percent next year.

“Aided by industrialization and job-creation strategy, we expect the Philippine economy to graduate from lower-middle-income to upper-middle-income status by 2024, if not sooner. This will keep us on track in achieving high-income status by 2040,” the President said.

“Against this backdrop, we envision poverty incidence in the Philippines to be slashed by half or from 18.1 percent in 2021 to 9 percent by 2028,” the Filipino leader added.

Marcos also pointed out that last month, he signed the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, the country’s medium-term development plan.

Marcos said the PDP is founded on his administration’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda: investment promotion; infrastructure development; energy efficiency; increased employability of workforce; expansion of digital infrastructure; innovation, research, and development; pursuit of a green and blue economy; and establishment of livable and sustainable communities.

“Our demographic advantage ?particularly our young, educated, hardworking, English-speaking workforce [that] is among the best in the world ? puts us in a strong position on the global stage,” Marcos said.

“This complements Japan’s development strategy, given its older demographic, of tapping human resources from outside its borders to meet the labor requirements of its enterprises,” the President added.

In the aspect of narrowing the budget deficit, Marcos cited it is now down to 6.5 percent in the first 11 months of the year from the pandemic-induced 8.6 percent in 2021.

“Under our medium-term fiscal program, we target to reduce the budget deficit to 3 percent by the end of my term in 2028,” the chief executive said.

Prudent debt management will be critical to achieving this goal, he added.

“We will reduce government debt as a percent of GDP from 60.9 percent as of end-2022 to 51.2 percent by 2028,” the President said.

The chief executive also said the Philippines has “a lot more to offer to Japanese investors” in terms of ease of doing business in the country.

The Philippine government has removed major barriers to foreign investments via landmark legislations, the President said, noting the amendments in the Foreign Investments Act and Public Service Act.

President Marcos also noted that the Philippines has been undertaking massive infrastructure development initiatives, taking off from the efforts of the previous administration.

The administration is making it easier for private investors to engage in infrastructure initiatives, the chief executive added, noting that the government has revised the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) law to improve the financial viability of PPP projects. Presidential News Desk