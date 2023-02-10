Philippines, Japan 'broaden, deepen' bilateral relations with signing of 7 key deals

The Philippines and Japan have further “broadened” and “deepened” ties with the signing of seven key agreements witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday.

The two leaders concluded their first bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, with Kishida saying the deals "confirm the broadening and deepening of the bilateral relations that will indicate the direction for our shared future.”

Marcos described Japan as a "trusted friend and a solid and steadfast partner in our quest for peace and for progress.”

"We share common principles of democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law," the President pointed out.

"In July, we will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the normalization of our diplomatic relations. Our partnership continues to be among the Philippines’ most resilient and dynamic in the region,” the Philippine leader added.

The seven agreements signed earlier tcover various areas of mutual cooperation including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital cooperation.

These agreements are: Exchange of Notes on Japanese Official Development Project: North-South Commuter Railway Extension (NSCR) Project (II); Exchange of Notes on Japanese Official Development Project: NSCR - Malolos to Tutuban Project (II); Loan Agreement for the NSCR Extension Project (II); Loan Agreement for the NSCR - Malolos to Tutuban Project (II); Umbrella Term of Reference (TOR) on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Cooperation.

The deals also include a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) between the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on Agriculture Cooperation; and an MOC in the Field of Information and Communications Technology. Presidential News Desk