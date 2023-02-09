Philippines finally deports all four Japanese robbery suspects

By Robina Asido

The Philippine government has finally deported all the four Japanese robbery suspects following the deportation of the two fugitives, including the alleged mastermind of a crime ring tagged in a spate of theft incidents in Japan since last year.

"Today then marks the completion and accomplishment of the request of the Japanese government as we deport Tomonobu Saito and Yuki Watanabe to Japan," Assistant Justice Secretary Mico Clavano said in a press conference at NAIA on Wednesday night.

Watanabe, 38, who is believed to be "Luffy", head of the robbery group and Saito, 45, wore bulletproof vests when they left the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Taguig City going to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City at 9:10 pm.

Clavano said the two suspects were formally turned over to the Japanese authorities in NAIA around 10:50 pm. They were deported via Japan Airline flight 078 that left the NAIA terminal 1 for Haneda at 11:54 pm.

In his speech, Clavano expressed DOJ's gratitude to the court judges, the BI, the Japanese government and other concern agencies for the successful deportation of the Japanese robbery suspects.

"The Department of Justice would like to thank the BI with the leader of Commissioner Norman Tansingco for the smooth deportation operations. The department would likewise like to thank the Japanese Embassy and government for cooperation and swift communication with us," he said.

"To the Japanese embassy and government, we hope we have shown you that we are worthy partners in the fight against criminality and elicit behaviors let us be the sign of commitment that we will cooperate with you in matters common concern and interest," he added.

Based on the information previously received by the NBI-STF (Special Task Force), Watanabe is an international wanted fugitive with Blue Notice in Interpol. "A Blue Notice is a category in the Interpol to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime."

Watanabe was hiding in the country due to his involvement in various crimes in Japan and other countries. He is also allegedly operating syndicate activities in the Philippines, such as but not limited to, online fraud and extortion.

Based on verification previously conducted by the NBI-STF, Watanabe is the “Big Boss” of the largest telecommunication fraud syndicate, whose international operations cover several countries including Japan and Philippines.

Watanabe and Saito were arrested by the agents of the National Bureau of Investigation at a five-star hotel in Paranaque City on May 17, 2022.

The two Japanese suspects were among the four suspects that are subject of the deportation request of the Japanese authorities.

The warrant of arrest against the four robbery suspects was obtained by the Japanese Metropolitan Police District in 2019. The deportation of the four was delayed due to the local cases filed against them in the Philippines.

Two other suspects identified as Toshiya Fujita, 38, and Kiyoto Imamura, 38, were deported on Tuesday morning following dismissal of their local cases this year.

The last criminal charges against Watanabe and Imamura were also dismissed by Pasay Court on Tuesday morning. DMS