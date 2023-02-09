Marcos arrives in Japan for working visit seen to bring in new investments, generate more jobs for Pinoys

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Japan on Wednesday afternoon for a working visit that is expected to further boost trade, investment and security ties between Manila and Tokyo.

Flight PR 001 carrying the President and the Philippine delegation, touched down at the Haneda International Airport at 5:35 p.m. (Japan time).

Marcos will be in Japan until February 12, where his series of activities include a one-on-one meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

President Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos will also be given an Imperial audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

While in Tokyo, the chief executive will work on the further strengthening of “the bonds of friendship with a close neighbor, like-minded and future-oriented like us in many ways and a most reliable partner in times of both crises and prosperity.”

Marcos and Kishida are set to ink key deals in the areas of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, infrastructure, agriculture and digital cooperation.

Marcos will also hold meetings with Japan’s business leaders to promote trade and investment opportunities in the Philippines.

“In these meetings, I will be joined by my economic team and key private sector representatives who have been and will continue to be our partners in growing the Philippine economy,” the President said in his departure speech at the Villamor Air Base.

Marcos will also deliver a keynote address during the Philippine Business Opportunity seminar to be attended by “hundreds of top Japanese businessmen.”

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo earlier said Marcos’ working trip to Japan is seen to generate P150 billion in investment pledges that can result in the employment of some 8,000 Filipinos.

Japan has been a major bilateral trade and official development partner, consistent in its commitment to uphold the same values aligned with Manila’s economic and development priorities. Presidential News Desk