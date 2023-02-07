DOTr to submit CNS/ATM findings before Senate on Feb. 15

The external body tasked to investigate the Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system will submit its report to the Senate Committee on Public Services on February 15, according to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Bautista said the investigating body composed of Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) is prepared to submit its findings on the said date.

“We have organized an investigating team. We have given ourselves a deadline of February 15 to come up with the final findings. So let’s wait for February 15,” Bautista said during the inspection of Senators at the CNS/ATM facilities on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has inhibited from the investigating body.

According to Senator Grace Poe, committee chair on Public Services, the senators were satisfied with the inspection and concluded that the AVR must be looked upon since it has not been replaced since August 2020.

“Based on our visit today, we were able to realize that's it’s really the AVR that hasn't been replaced since August 2020,” she said.

Joining Bautista and Poe during the inspection were Senate President Miguel Zubiri, Senators JV Ejercito, Joel Villanueva and Raffy Tulfo. DOTr