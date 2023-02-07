Marcos to AFP: Be more agile in diplomacy, geopolitical negotiations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged the military to “keep up with the times” and be more agile in fostering partnerships as the global situation becomes “more and more complicated.”

Marcos made this remark in a speech at the oath-taking ceremony of generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Malacanang.

“We, therefore, have to be more agile in our responses not only in the military area but also in diplomacy, also in geopolitical negotiations, and in our partnerships that we foster with our friends and allies around the world,” Marcos said.

Marcos sought to strengthen the country’s collaboration with various government agencies, allies, partners, and other stakeholders to safeguard and advance the country’s national interest amid tensions and challenges.

The role of the AFP and its commanders, according to the President, has “certainly changed,” hence the need to continue to keep up with the times.

“Not only has the situation ? the geopolitical situation become more complex, even the method of warfighting has become more complex with the new technologies, with the new capabilities that have become available to us,” the President pointed out.

Marcos said this is why the military has to make sure it knows “very well how to use the tools that are given us to the best effect for the national interest.”

In his speech, the chief executive lauded the AFP and congratulated the newly promoted generals and flag officers.

“The AFP has never failed in that mission, and I only hope to continue to inspire to keep up the good work and keep the Philippines safe,” Marcos pointed out. Presidential News Desk