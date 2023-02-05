「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

2月5日のまにら新聞から

Magnitude 4.9 quake recorded in Davao Occidental

［ 75 words｜2023.2.5｜英字 (English) ］

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded in the province of Davao Occidental on Saturday morning.

The epicenter of the offshore tremor was recorded at 228 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island around 5:03 am, the Philippine Astronomical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The earthquake, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 143 kilometers.

There was no report of damage and no aftershocks are expected from the quake that was monitored near the Philippine trench. Robina Asido/DMS

