Magnitude 4.9 quake recorded in Davao Occidental

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded in the province of Davao Occidental on Saturday morning.

The epicenter of the offshore tremor was recorded at 228 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island around 5:03 am, the Philippine Astronomical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The earthquake, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 143 kilometers.

There was no report of damage and no aftershocks are expected from the quake that was monitored near the Philippine trench. Robina Asido/DMS