MRT-3 completes overhaul of 72 train cars

The Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) has completed the overhauling of its 72 light rail vehicles (LRVs), having passed a series of quality and system checks to ensure the train sets are restored in good condition and is safe for commercial use.

The completion of the overhauling of the 23-year-old fleet will significantly increase the rail line’s passenger capacity with 18 to 20 train sets expected to be deployed during peak hours.

Before the overhaul of the LRVs, at least 10 to 15 train sets are deployed.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said with more train sets to be deployed at the MRT-3, passengers can expect comfortable, convenient and safe transport.

“Now that we have completed the overhaul of the 72 LRVs of the MRT-3, we expect more passengers to patronize the rail line, especially during rush hour,” Bautista said.

Bautista pointed out that the overhaul has been completed three months ahead of its initial target in May 2023.

With its rehabilitation complete, the MRT-3 line has shortened the headway or waiting time between trains to 4 minutes from the previous interval of 9.5 minutes.

Train speeds have also increased from only 25-30 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour, reducing travel time from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay City to just 45 minutes from the previous 1 hour and 15 minutes. DOTr