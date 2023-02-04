Motion for early resolution of remaining cases vs two Japanese robbery suspects filed

By Robina Asido

The motion for the early resolution of the remaining cases against two Japanese suspects involved in a spate of robberies in Japan was filed on Friday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

"I think the motions were filed already today because these things have to be resolved early enough," he said.

"We have two (Japanese) cleared and two to go and we are confident we can get this done. I don't know who but there are two cases for two people," he added.

Remulla did not name the suspects with pending cases but he confirmed that they are both in Pasay Regional Trial Court.

In an interview with reporters in Pasay RTC last Thursday, Eljun Rico, counsel of Yuki Watanabe and Tomonobu Fujita, said the next hearing for his clients is scheduled on February 7.

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesman Mico Clavano the motion was filed to move the hearing or possible earlier resolution of the case from the original schedule of Tuesday to Monday.

"The motion for early resolution was to resolve the motion to dismiss earlier, that was filed last week the motion for the dismissal right and then we found it too late for the Feb. 7 so we want it at least a day earlier. We want to prepare for the travel of the president," he said.

Clavano said the Philippine government will have an inter-agency meeting on Monday at 4 pm to plan and finalize details of the deportation.

"We'll have another inter-agency meeting with all the involved officials and bureaus and offices that will be involved in the actual deportation.

''On that day we will find out whether the deportation, the final date of deportation. It (meeting) will happen at 4pm on Monday, so let's wait until that meeting is held, so that we can give you all the relevant and final decision, it will be held maybe thru Zoom," he said.

"Hopefully they will be there (Japanese authorities) or at least Japanese embassy officials. As of right now, it's only the Philippine government and all the agencies so I can report or cooperate and give information to the Japanese Embassy. But we'll see maybe they want to join so if ever we decide that the deportation can happen right away, then they can already be involved," he added.

Remulla expressed confidence that the remaining cases against the two Japanese nationals were fabricated to delay their deportation to Japan.

"The pattern is apparent already about the filing of cases to prevent detention, the pattern is apparent it shows in the behavior of those who file the cases and we believe we are in the right side of this. We are doing the right thing so were not hesitating to file necessary motions to finally end this chapter," he said.

"We're confident that the reasoning, not only the reasoning but the perception that we had in the very beginning about the delay in deportation was just because of contrived or fabricated cases," he added.

Remulla said the pattern includes the allegations filed and the failure of the complainant to follow up the case against the Japanese suspects.

"The way that they were filed the allegations, the fact that they were never followed up only... when these things happened... They never followed up on their cases until they started the deportation proceeding so we know there is really meant to delay everything," he said.

The Department of Justice is coordinating with the Japanese government to accomplish its goal to deport the four alleged Japanese fugitives to Japan before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's state visit on February 8 to 12. DMS