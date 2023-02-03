Marcos approves four new EDCA sites which expands American access to military bases

By Robina Asido

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites which expands American access to military bases in the Philippines.

This was announced by United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the press conference with Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez in Camp Aguinaldo on Thursday.

"We are pleased to announced today that President Marcos has approved four new EDCA locations that makes the total number of EDCA sites to nine. Were grateful for President Marcos for this decision," Austin said.

Because of this, the US forces would be given an access to four additional locations under EDCA which was signed by Philippine and US government in 2014.

"We discussed expanding the enhanced defense cooperation agreement which allows our forces to operate together more efficiently from key sites across the Philippines," said Austin.

"We talked about how we are co-investing in EDCA sites to support security cooperation, combined training, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and all those efforts make both our countries more secure," he added.

However, Galvez refused to name the four additional EDCA sites, citing the need for collaboration with the local communities in the area.

"The President wanted that all actions will be consulted with our local governments and wanted also to see that these agreements of the four EDCA sites will be finished, to see to it that we are also making some inspections," he said.

In November, former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro said the five additional proposed sites under EDCA includes two in Cagayan, one in Palawan, one in Zambales and another one in Isabela.

Sources said one of the five additional proposed EDCA sites was not approved due to "political issue."

Galvez said priority areas, including the full implementation of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement was also discussed during their meeting.

"During our meeting we took stock of our priority areas, including the full implementation of the EDCA by completing the ongoing projects as well as the agreement to designate new sites where EDCA agreement, agreed locations may be developed," he said.

"We will work on the timely conclusion of the framework of cooperation that will facilitate secured exchange of information between our defense establishments," he added.

In a joint statement, Philippines - United States Defense Department stressed that the "addition of these new EDCA locations will allow more rapid support for humanitarian and climate-related disasters in the Philippines, and respond to other shared challenges."

"The EDCA is a key pillar of the US-Philippines alliance, which supports combined training, exercises, and interoperability between our forces. Expansion of the EDCA will make our alliance stronger and more resilient, and will accelerate modernization of our combined military capabilities," it stated.

The United States has allocated over $82 million toward infrastructure investments at the existing five sites under the EDCA which includes Cesar Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Fort Ramon Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, Lumbia Airport Base Station in Cagayan de Oro, Benito Ebuen Airbase in Cebu and Antonio Bautista Airbase in Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

"The United States and the Philippines have committed to move quickly in agreeing to the necessary plans and investments for the new and existing EDCA locations," the statement said. DMS