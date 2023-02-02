Austin talks to American and Filipino troops in Zamboanga City

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who arrived in the Philippines Tuesday night, visited the American and Filipino troops in Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command commander, said Austin arrived at Camp General Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga City around 11:30 am.

Galido said Austin was accompanied by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino and Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. during his visit.

During his visit, Austin talked to Filipino troops for around 30 minutes and another 30 minutes for the members of the US "joint special operations team."

"He is making sure they are okay and then our working relationship with them is very strong, but the primary (purpose) is visiting their troops here in Mindanao. They are here to help us in our mission especially in counter terrorism and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief)," he said.

Austin is expected to meet Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez in Camp Aguinaldo on Thursday. Robina Asido/DMS