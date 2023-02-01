COVID-19 situation at ''manageable level'': DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines is at a ''manageable'' level.

In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said: ''Our cases are already manageable. Our citizens have adopted good behavior of wearing masks. Our vaccination, although we have low booster rate, we are at 94 percent in our primary doses."

"In totality, we are better prepared than before. We can say that our cases here are manageable," she added.

"It doesn't have to be just because WHO declared that there is still a public health emergency, that our status should still be the same," said Vergeire.

"We will abide with the global declaration but it doesn't have to be that we are still in a state, where (more) restrictions should be there," she added.

On Monday, WHO said COVID-19 is still being considered as a public health emergency of international concern. DMS