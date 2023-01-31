PSA hits new milestone; exceeds 40-million mark in PhilID delivery and ePhilID issuance

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has delivered and issued a combined 40,869,141 PhilIDs and ePhilIDs to registered persons nationwide. According to the latest figures, 22,585,547 are delivered PhilIDs as of January 20, and 18,283,594 are issued ePhilIDs as of January 25.

“We, at the PSA, extend our heartfelt gratitude to the public for their unceasing support for PhilSys and in making this milestone possible,” said PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General. “More and more Filipinos can utilize their PhilIDs and ePhilIDs in various transactions in the government and private establishments.”

This milestone is the result of the PSA’s collaborative efforts with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) for the production and delivery of PhilIDs, and strategies by the PSA Field Offices in the continuous implementation of the ePhilID.

To complement these efforts, the PSA also piloted the implementation of the downloadable ePhilID, which allows registered persons to download a PDF copy of their ePhilID on their mobile devices.

“As we continue to implement PhilSys, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fast-track the printing of PhilIDs in parallel to the issuance of ePhilIDs,”Mapa added. “We assure that there is a card allocated for all registered persons and that they will still receive their PhilIDs even if they claim their ePhilIDs.” PSA