Marcos signs EO Philippine Development Plan for 2023-2028

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed an executive order (EO) approving and adopting the Philippine Development Plan for the period 2023-2028, which sets the country’s roadmap for economic recovery.

Under EO No. 14, signed January 27, the PDP, as the second medium-term plan anchored on "AmBisyon Natin 2040," aims to “bring back the country to a high-growth trajectory and more importantly, enable economic and social transformation for a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society.”

AmBisyon Natin 2040 serves as a guide for development planning from 2016-2040 to enable Filipinos to attain a “matatag, maginhawa at panatag na buhay.”

The PDP is also anchored on Marcos’ 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, which seeks to “reinvigorate job creation and accelerate poverty reduction while addressing the issues brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The PDP 2023-2028 was earlier approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, which is headed by the President, on December 16, 2022, following a series of Cabinet-level and technical inter-agency discussions and stakeholder consultations.

“We approved the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028 and this sets out the framework of the development plan for the Philippines and we have included all of the priority areas," Marcos said in his message announcing the approval of the PDP.

He added, "This will facilitate the coordination and the alignment of all departments and all agencies in government to a single plan so that we are all working in the same direction.”

Under EO No. 14, all national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), government financial institutions (GFIs), other national government offices and instrumentalities, government corporate entities (GCEs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), and local government units (LGUs) are directed to adopt and disseminate the PDP 2023-2028.

They are also directed to align their budgetary and department/corporate programs with the strategies and activities identified in the PDP 2023-2028.

The formulation of the PDP 2023-2028 shall be completed by the first quarter of 2023 and updated annually or when deemed necessary by the NEDA. Presidential News Desk