Marcos admin to review bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has ordered the review of the bilateral labor agreement between Philippines and Kuwait, following the killing of a Filipina domestic helper in the emirate.

“Ang direktiba ni Secretary Toots ay napapanahon nang irepaso, to revisit, review itong bilateral labor agreement na ito at paigtingin ang proteksiyon sa mga OFWs (overseas Filipino workers),” Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a media forum on Saturday.

The remains of slain Kuwait-based OFW Jullebee Ranara arrived in the country on Friday evening.

The Department of Migrant Workers will also look into the recruitment process and standards in a bid to provide more protection for overseas workers.

“At sabay nito ay pinatitingnan din ni Secretary Toots iyong recruitment standards para paigtingin iyong safe and ethical recruitments standards para sa mga OFWs to Kuwait na masiguro natin, halimbawa, iyong mga agencies with clean track records lamang ang makakapag-deploy ng mga OFWs to Kuwait,” Cacdac said.

“So, mayroon ngayong direktiba na tingnan din, suriin din ang sistema ng pagri-recruit para mas lalong protektado ang mga OFWs to Kuwait,” the DMW official added.

The bilateral labor agreement, which was signed in 2018, expired in May 2022 and was automatically renewed due to the automatic renewal clause, according to the DMW undersecretary.

Cacdac said there are 268,000 Filipinos in Kuwait, where 195,000 are working as domestic workers.

The DMW is also working on providing assistance for the family of Ranara.

“Ipinag-utos na rin ni Secretary Toots ang agarang pagbibigay ng assistance sa mga naiwan in terms of entitlements nila under the OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), and under mandatory insurance proceeds para matulungan na po iyong pamilya ni Jullebee Ranara,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said that the Kuwaiti government has vowed that justice will be delivered to the OFW’s family.

“Iniulat din ni Secretary Toots kahapon sa kaniyang presscon na sumulat ang ambassador ng Kuwait to the Philippines ng sulat sa pamilya, sa nanay ni Jullebee, assuring them that mayroon nang imbestigasyon na nagaganap under the Kuwaiti justice system, and that justice will be delivered to the family for the death of OFW Ranara,” Cacdac said. Presidential News Desk