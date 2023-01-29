Polymer banknotes available in more ATMs nationwide

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects wider circulation and public use of the 1000-piso polymer banknote as it becomes available in more automated teller machines (ATMs) nationwide.

As of end-December 2022, 17,304 ATMs or 92 percent of the total number of ATMs in the country have been recalibrated by banks to dispense the 1000-Piso polymer banknotes. Up to 7,274 of these polymer-ready ATMs are located in the National Capital Region.

Thirty-nine million pieces, representing 7.8 percent of the total 1000-Piso polymer banknotes to be circulated by the central bank, have been available to the public as of end-November 2022.

While the BSP continues the phased issuance of 1000-piso polymer banknotes, the central bank reminds the public, retailers, and banks to accept folded banknotes, whether paper or polymer, as they are legal tender and can be used for daily payment transactions.

If doubtful on the value and/or authenticity of a banknote, the public is encouraged to go to any bank for assistance. The bank will then submit the banknote to the BSP for examination. BSP