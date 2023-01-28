「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P4,140
$100=P5395

1月28日のまにら新聞から

LTFRB to discontinue free bus rides at EDSA

［ 111 words｜2023.1.28｜英字 (English) ］

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Friday it will discontinue the “Libreng Sakay” program for the EDSA bus carousel and instead will provide discounted fares for passengers in February.

In a press conference, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said the P1.2 billion budget allocated by the government was not enough for them to continue the free bus ride program.

“We admit that if we have to make the rides totally free, we cannot afford it…However, what this administration wants is, to be able to include all modes of transportation and spend within the budget provided by the government, they will just provide discounted fares,” Guadiz told reporters. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年1月28日 次の記事2023年1月28日