Plane found in Isabela, rescuers yet to reach site

BAGUIO CITY-- A Cessna plane with six passengers was located Friday morning at barangay Dicaruyan, Divilacan town, some 10 kilometers from Maconacon, Isabela, the Cagayan Provincial Police Office said.

The Cessna plane with tail number RPC 1174 that took off from the Cauayan airport, also in Isabela 2:15 pm Tuesday was last contacted four minutes after take off in Naguillan, Isabela.

The Incident Management Team determined the possible location of the missing Cessna plane after a farmer told the search and rescue team of a plane that was "in distress".

The team leader, Constante Foronda Jr., said search and rescue teams are having difficulty reaching the site because of inclement weather. DMS