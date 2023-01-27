Boy dies after accidentally fires gun in school: police

A 12-year-old son of a cop died in Bulacan after he accidentally shot himself inside a school on Thursday.

According to a police report, the incident happened within the vicinity of an elementary school in Barangay Muzon, San Jose Del Monte City, at 5:40 am.

The police report said the boy secretly carried the service firearm of his father inside the school.

Initial investigation shows that the victim was playing with the firearm when it went off . The bullet hit his chin and entered his nose, said Lt. Col Rannie Lumactod, chief of police of San Jose del Monte City.

The victim was rushed to Kairos Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Hospital . The victim was declared dead around 1 pm, said Lumactod in an interview with dzBB. Eric Acidre/DMS