「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-21度
両替レート
1万円=P4,160
$100=P5430

1月27日のまにら新聞から

ADB approves $500m loan to help Philippines cope with impact of COVID-19 pandemic on jobs, livelihoods, labor market

［ 200 words｜2023.1.27｜英字 (English) ］

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to help the Philippine government address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on jobs, livelihoods, and the labor market. It will also help create an enabling environment for existing and emerging businesses to flourish and spur more employment.

Under the Post-COVID-19 Business and Employment Recovery Program, ADB is assisting the government in creating a more liberalized business and investment environment to encourage the private sector to grow and create more jobs.

The program also supports government initiatives to expand labor market programs that address skills mismatches and promote training to reskill and retool workers to meet new demands in the post-pandemic jobs market.

“With the economy slowly moving towards a sustainable growth path, it is important to ensure private enterprises are supported with policies that make it easier for them to do business and generate employment,” said ADB Senior Public Management Economist Sameer Khatiwada.

“This program is expected to help create jobs, get businesses back into action, and pave the way for displaced workers, youth, and women to return to the labor market by enhancing their skills through training and linking them to good quality jobs,” said Khatiwada. ADB

前の記事2023年1月27日 次の記事2023年1月27日