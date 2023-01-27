Army chief says general, men will also face court martial for alleged involvement in death of businesswoman

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner said former Presidential Security Group (PCG) commander Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante and his men will face also face court martial for their alleged involvement in the killing of a model and businesswoman in Davao City last month.

In a radio interview, Brawner said Durante and his deputy commander Col. Michael Licyayo of the 1001st Infantry Brigade are under the custody of the Philippine Army.

"Charges will also be filed against them under the military justice system," he said.

"There will be court martial and we will have custody over them. We have a custodial center. It's like a detention, so they may possibly detain them for their safekeeping while their case is being heard," he added.

However, Brawner explained that if a warrant of arrest is issued against the suspect, the military can still have custody over the suspect but if the court verdict was made the Philippine Army would have to follow the court order.

"If the court finds them guilty, the military cannot do anything about it. We will have to respect our justice system," he said.

Brawner said the other suspects for the killing of Yvonnette Chua Plaza were under the custody of the Philippine National Police while some were still at large.

He said the PNP and Army are still discussing if the other soldiers involved in the incident will also be placed under military custody.

In another interview, Maj. Eudisan Gultiano, spokesperson for Police Regional Office 11, said four suspects including Staff Sergeants Gilbert Plaza, Delfin Llarenas Sialsa Jr.; Corporal Adrian Cachero; and a civilian identified as Noel Japitan are in police custody.

Gultiano said the four suspects were placed under their custody after they surrendered. Sialsa and Cachero, who are the driver and alleged gunman, also confessed to their crime. Robina Asido/DMS