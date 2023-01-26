LTFRB warns the public about “fake” TNVS drivers

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) warned the public against scams perpetrated by private motor vehicle drivers posing as Transportation Network Vehicle Service or TNVS providers.

The LTFRB received reports coming from social media networks about a vehicle allegedly offering TNVS services among commuters but in a forcible manner and charged a much higher fare.

“I was really disturbed by these ‘scams’ allegedly perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals against ride-hailing app customers. If indeed they are doing it, they should stop immediately. It affects the business of legitimate ride-hailing apps and more importantly the commuting public,” explained LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

Guadiz said he totally understands the plight of some motor vehicle owners who are looking for extra income by engaging in TNVS service, especially those who were affected by the pandemic. He reiterated, however, that the best thing to do is to apply for a franchise.

“There is always a right way in doing things, particularly when it comes to offering services to the public. For those who want to offer TNVS services and earn extra money, they should apply for a franchise,” Guadiz said. LTFRB