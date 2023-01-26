Ex-PSG chief relieved after police tags him as person of interest in death of businesswoman in Davao City

The Philippine Army relieved former Presidential Security Group (PCG) chief Brig. Gen Jesus Durante who was identified as a person of interest in the killing of a model and business woman in Davao City last month.

Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Army commanding general, assured that "the Philippine Army will not condone any criminal act committed by its personnel."

"As such, Brig. Gen Jesus Durante has been relieved as commander of the 1001st Brigade, after being named as a person of interest in the murder of Yvonnette Chua Plaza," he said.

Brawner said Durante was relieved "to give way to an impartial and thorough investigation."

"The Army ensures the public that this incident is not service related," he added.

Plaza was killed by motorcycle riding gunmen in front of her house in Davao City on December 28, 2022.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Major Eudisan Gultiano, Police Regional Office (PRO 11) spokesperson, said the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) tagged Durante as the mastermind in the murder of Plaza.

"According to one of the witnesses who was involved in the plan to kill the victim, there are instances that Durante got jealous of Yvonne, and the victim is using sensitive information to blackmail the suspect," he said.

Gultiano said charges were filed against the total of 10 individuals including Durante, six other soldiers, one civilian and two unidentified suspects.

"Their group planned and conducted... casing to liquidate the victim," she said.

The cases filed against the suspects include "murder, theft, accomplice and obstruction of justice".

"The cases together with the evidence were already filed before the prosecutor's office," she said.

Gultiano also expressed confidence that the police had strong evidence against the suspects.

"The result of our investigation is strong, with the totality of circumstances plus the objective evidence and the extra judicial confession we can say we have a strong case against Brig. Gen. Jess Durante and other accused," she added. Robina Asido/DMS