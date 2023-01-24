11 third-level police officers still to submit courtesy resignation: Azurin

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. said Monday that 11 out of 952 third-level police officers have yet to submit their courtesy resignation.

In a press briefing, Azurin said three generals and eight colonels have not yet filed their courtesy resignations.

“Actually, we are continuously reaching out to them. Among the three generals and eight colonels, seven of them are actually about to retire. So maybe they are still trying to discern if they are going to submit since they are already nearing their retirement,” Azurin told reporters.

“We also still encourage them to submit so that at least their name will be totally cleared whatever the result of the evaluation and review of the individual involvement of the police in the illegal drug trade,” he added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos previously called on third-level police officers to submit courtesy resignations as part of the government’s effort to cleanse the agency from links to the illegal drug trade.

A five-man committee, including Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, will screen the officers and will recommend to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. whose resignations should be accepted.

The names of officers whose resignations are accepted will be further examined by the National Police Commission (Napolcom). Jaspearl Tan/DMS