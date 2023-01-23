Marcos to examine if POGOs would be banned in the country

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he would like to examine thoroughly whether Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) would have to be banned in the country.

''It depends what the purpose is of banning them (POGO) or removing them because the problem-- in reference to POGOs, the problem are the illegal ones, not the legal ones,'' said Marcos in an interview with reporters in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday.

''The legal ones pay their bills, pay their taxes and you know those---'yung mga video na nakikita natin nagpapatayan, these are the illegal ones,'' added Marcos.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said a hearing will be held on POGOs on Monday. After that, a committee report will be circulated among the senators.

''We have a committee report already. We have recommendations, we will circulate this. Our target is Tuesday, latest Wednesday, '' said Gatchalian over dzBB.

Monday's hearing will clarify certain issues, added Gatchalian.

Marcos said the government closed illegal POGOs and their personnel were deported.

Marcos said ''if it's adjudged that there a social cost, it might not be worth it. The cost might not be worth what they're paying in taxes anymore.'' ''It's not a huge part of our economy,'' he added. DMS